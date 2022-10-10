Funeral being held for Georgia State Patrol K9 killed last week in line of duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol K9 named Figo who was killed during an encounter with a murder suspect last week in Clayton County is being laid to rest today.

Several local law enforcement agencies traveled to Sandy Springs on Monday for a procession and ceremony for the police dog.

NEW- The local law-enforcement community is saying goodbye to one of their own, GSP K9 Officer Figo. Departments from across the metro participated in this afternoon procession. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/XVa59HBpAZ — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 10, 2022

After the dog was shot, the murder suspect was shot and killed.

The K9 was airlifted to a veterinary hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The murder suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Dexton Bolden of Jonesboro. It is believed he was responsible for the death of a man inside of a home on Kendrick Road in Clayton County.

