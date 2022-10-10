Funeral being held for Georgia State Patrol K9 killed last week in line of duty

By Joyce Lupiani and Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol K9 named Figo who was killed during an encounter with a murder suspect last week in Clayton County is being laid to rest today.

Several local law enforcement agencies traveled to Sandy Springs on Monday for a procession and ceremony for the police dog.

After the dog was shot, the murder suspect was shot and killed.

The K9 was airlifted to a veterinary hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The murder suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Dexton Bolden of Jonesboro. It is believed he was responsible for the death of a man inside of a home on Kendrick Road in Clayton County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Murder suspect shot, killed after standoff in Clayton County identified

WATCH MORE BELOW

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front
Planes on tarmac
Volunteer pilots needed in GA to provide free flights to women needing abortions
Funeral for K9 killed in line of duty
Funeral for K9 killed in line of duty in Clayton County
Trending Now! Anchor Brooks Baptiste and IHeartMedia's JoJo take you through today's top...
Jojo Alonso and ANF anchor Brooks Baptiste talk the week’s trending stories