Georgia voter registration deadline is Tuesday: What you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Have you registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in Georgia for the 2022 midterm election is Tuesday, October 11th.

You can register in person, online or by mail.

You can print out an application and mail it in, but it must be postmarked by October 11th.

LaShandra Little is the Voter Education Outreach Manager for Fulton County.

She said those who recently moved to Georgia, but don’t have a Georgia ID can still register to vote.

She said your best bet is to stop by either your county elections office, Department of Driver Services location or go to your local public library by Tuesday evening.

“Every update including address changes have to be in by the 11th,” said Little.

She said this even applies to those who move within the same county and plan to vote-in person.

“You have to go to your assigned precinct so that comes into play if somebody moved in the county and they didn’t update their address, it’s going to have them where their last address was, which might not necessarily be convenient because it could be 20 miles, it could be 30 miles,” said Little.

If you think you’re registered, election managers say it never hurts to double check on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page portal.

”That’s the database for every registered voter in the state of Georgia and they can check their status, so they need to do that between today and tomorrow because if it shows inactive then they need to make sure they go ahead and update it,” said Little.

The my voter page portal will not only tell you if you’re registered to vote, but also where you can vote in-person.

