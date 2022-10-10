Hall County man arrested for stealing animal statues from cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Hall County man was arrested over the weekend for a usual theft and police chase.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they issued warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Santiago Morales Villalobos of Gainesville after they determined he was responsible for stealing at least four brass animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery in August.

On Oct. 8, deputies were notified that a stolen F-150 ford was spotted at the Amberleigh Trace subdivision.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the driver, which turned out to be Villalobos, drove directly at one of the patrol vehicles, causing the deputy to swerve to avoid a collision.

He then sped away. Deputies found the stolen truck at the Willow Ridge subdivision and arrested Villalobos at a house in the neighborhood.

He has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and several traffic violations. Additionally, he was accused of theft by receiving stolen property for the theft of the truck. Additionally, he is facing charges related to the statues taken from the cemetery.

A second suspect in the cemetery statutes, Abigail Magdalena Reyes of Gainesville, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged. She is out on bond.

