Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport website currently unaccessible

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The website for Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is currently experiencing issues.

As of 8:30 a.m., the website is not accessible.

A representative for Hartsfield-Jackson says they are looking into it. No other information was provided.

“We are aware of the problem, we are looking into it, and will provide more information when it becomes available.”

It appears that the websites for Los Angeles, California, Des Moines, Iowa, and Jackson, Mississippi, are experiencing similar problems.

Websites for other major airports such as John F. Kennedy in New York City, Chicago’s O’Hare, Seattle-Tacoma, and Miami, Florida, appear unaffected.

Check back for updates.

