‘It’s bad’ | Overcrowded metro animal shelters are in crisis mode

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two of metro Atlanta’s largest animal shelters are in crisis mode as intakes are up and adoptions are down.

It’s a startling trend being seen across the state and here in the metro area.

One non-profit, Best Friends Animal Society, estimated 181,000 animals entered Georgia animal shelters last year and 14,000 of them were euthanized.

At Fulton County Animal Services, some dogs are now being housed in crates as every kennel is full, sometimes with three dogs sharing one space.

“Everybody is full, beyond full,” LifeLine Animal Project’s Michelle Harmon said. “We are passed code red. It’s bad.”

The Fulton County Animal Services shelter was built in 1978 to accommodate 85 dogs. Right now, it houses more than 300 dogs.

Harmon said adoptions are down 19% compared to pre-pandemic statistics.

Harmon insists these are not dogs that were adopted during the pandemic. “We would know because we microchip our animals. So, if an animal left during Covid, we would find the microchip and we’re not,” she said.

But Harmon believes the surge in surrenders is pandemic related.

“A lot of people are losing their jobs or losing their housing or having to move to places that don’t allow pets or places that have higher rent or higher pet fees,” Harmon said.

Atlanta News First Investigates watched first-hand as a man surrendered his dog. He said he didn’t have the space to keep him.

“The whole housing issue; you move from one place to another, sometimes it doesn’t work,” he said. “I want her to be treated well. I’m not the type to leave a dog on the street.”

To help relieve overcrowding, LifeLine has created new programs like “Take 48.″ The program encourages people who find lost pets to keep them for 48 hours, and asking them to post on social media and walk around the neighborhood looking for the owner, instead of immediately taking the lost animal to a shelter.

“Fulton is a huge county,” Harmon said. “So if you found the dog all the way across the county, the chances of the owner thinking to come here to look for it are less.”

To encourage more adoptions, LifeLine’s “Friendly Finders” program provides lost pets with vaccines and those who find them with supplies, if they choose to foster or adopt.

“They really make it almost low cost to no cost for the person fostering and adopting,” Michael Petersen said.

Petersen took advantage of DeKalb County’s Friendly Finders program two months ago after he found a stray dog without a collar. “They literally gave me a crate and a collar and food for the first five days,” Petersen said.

After the stray-hold period expired, Petersen adopted the dog, named her Millie and now has a new best friend. “The connection was just there,” he said.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on a new Fulton County Animal Services shelter which will bring more space, including more indoor and outdoor kennels and play yards.

