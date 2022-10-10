Lyft driver carjacked in Atlanta, police looking for thieves

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a carjacking on Sunday night involving a Lyft driver.

Police say they responded to a call at approximately 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Central Avenue. At the scene, a woman told them that she picked up two males on Baker Street near Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard SW and during the ride, one of the men revealed what appeared to be a gun.

When they reached their destination, the male told the driver to get out and then left in her 2015 BMW 328i.

The woman was not injured. Police are looking for the thieves.

