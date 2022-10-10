Metro Atlanta law enforcement pay their respects to fallen GSP K9 Officer Figo

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Law enforcement agencies from across metro Atlanta came together to say goodbye to a Georgia State Patrol K9 officer killed in the line of duty.

One by one, officers lined a path paying their respects to fallen K9 Officer Figo Monday afternoon. Dozens of police departments participated in the ceremony, held in the parking lot of Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs. Police along with veterinarian staff watched on as Figo’s flag-draped casket was placed in a police cruiser.

“Whether its person or canine this particular instance, it means a lot to have everyone out here and show their support,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis, Sandy Springs Police Department.

Figo was a member of the Georgia State Patrol’s K9 unit. He was killed Friday in Clayton County during a confrontation following a police chase. Police say a murder suspect they were pursuing shot Figo, and police returned fire, killing the murder suspect.

“The canines that work with us play a vital role, a vital part of law enforcement,” said McGinnis.

A massive police procession escorted the dog’s remains 40 miles to a crematorium in Covington. Police say they hope the public sees the ceremony – and gets a better sense of the important contributions K9′s make to the police departments they serve.

“We hope that the community sees and understands the importance of every aspect of law enforcement, including our canines and how we view our canines,” said McGinnis.

Figo’s remains will be held at the Georgia Department of Public Safety headquarters in Atlanta until a final honoring ceremony takes place at a later date, yet to be determined.

