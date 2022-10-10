One person shot near McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot near a McDonald’s in DeKalb County Monday around 2 p.m., according to police.

The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Police said when officers arrived they found one person shot. They were taken to a hospital and their condition has not been released by the police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

