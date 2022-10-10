One person shot near McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot near a McDonald’s in DeKalb County Monday around 2 p.m., according to police.

The shooting happened near the 2600 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Police said when officers arrived they found one person shot. They were taken to a hospital and their condition has not been released by the police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

