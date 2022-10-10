‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes’ son struggling to speak after stroke and heart failure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - NeNe Leakes, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, shared on her Instagram stories on Monday that her 23-year-old son Brentt suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke two weeks ago.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” Nene Leakes said in her video. “We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place but I’d rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

The mother of two said she didn’t want to go into details about how she found her son and the condition he was in but said that “it was very scary.”

Leakes said that her son is currently having trouble speaking and doctors are still running tests to figure out what happened.

“He’s struggling with speaking. Keep us in your prayers. Keep Brent in your prayers.”

Leakes also stated in her video that her son does not drink or do drugs, which according to the CDC can increase the risk of heart failure and stroke.

