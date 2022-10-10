Teenager hit by bullet fired outside of home in West Lake neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the middle of the night.

According to police, someone got out of a car and shot into a house on Ezra Church Drive in the West Lake neighborhood in west Atlanta.

The teen, who was shot in the arm, is expected to recover.

Police are still looking into the shooting and have not said if it was targeted or not.

