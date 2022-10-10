Tuesday, October 11, is the last day to register to vote in November elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday, October 11, marks exactly four weeks until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, and is also the last day to register to vote in those November contests.

Additionally, all Georgians should take time now to double-check their voter registration so it can be corrected or updated before Tuesday’s deadline to register, said Aunna Dennis, Common Cause Georgia’s executive director.

“Our democracy works best when we all are heard at the ballot box,” Dennis said. “Please encourage your loved ones, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to spend a few minutes ensuring their right to vote is intact and ready for November 8.”

Georgians can register to vote online at this link and make any needed changes to existing voter registrations.

Georgia does not allow same-day registration, meaning Tuesday’s deadline is the last chance for people who recently moved to Georgia, or will have turned 18 by Election Day, to register to vote on Nov. 8.

