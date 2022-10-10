Volunteer pilots needed in GA to provide free flights to women needing abortions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Stricter abortion laws across the country have motivated a group of pilots to come together to help women who want to terminate a pregnancy get to states that will allow it.

“Elevated Access was started in response to the laws that have been changing across the country, especially with the Supreme Court decision in June,” said Elevated Access’ director of kindness.

The director doesn’t want to be named because of the work her organization does.

“We take the patient from a to b, we’re basically an Uber if you will, just an Uber in the skies,” said the director.

The nonprofit gets patient recommendations from clinics, doctor’s offices, and pro-choice groups. For privacy and safety in states that prosecute people who assist women with getting an abortion, Elevated Access employees and volunteers get bare minimum info on the person they’re flying.

“When patients get referred to us, our pilots are not aware as to why this person is traveling with them,” said the director.

Almost 900 pilots from across the country have applied to fly for the group.

“They donate their aircraft, the costs of the aircraft, they pay for aviation fuel,” said the director.

With Georgia’s recent law banning abortion after six weeks, Elevated Access is asking for more help right here in the Peach State.

“We absolutely need more pilots, particularly in Georgia, and so the best way to do that is to go to our website, ElevatedAccess.org.”

Elevated Access started only six months ago and they’ve already flown a number of patients to get treatments, those flights ranging from crossing the country to only a few hours.

