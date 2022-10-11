5 ways to fall-clean your finances, according to a money expert

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fall is in the air and now is the perfect time to save ahead of the holidays.

Atlanta News First spoke with Financial Expert Harry Abrahamsen who shared these five ways you can “fall” clean your finances.

Analyze your finances

Before you plan your next vacation, take a look at your current financial situation. Abrahamsen says the first step to financial wellness is understanding your starting line.

“It is just like setting sail on a voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. You know where you want to go and plot your course, but there are many factors that need to be considered to get you across and across safely. Your finances behave the exact same way. Check your current situation and make sure you are taking into consideration all the various wealth-eroding factors that can take you completely off course,” he explains.

From there you can make short-term and long-term financial goals.

Look closer at your credit report

One of the best ways to look after your money is by checking your credit report. Make sure that your credit information is being reported accurately. Abrahamsen says if something doesn’t look right, consult a reputable credit repair company to help you fix the inaccuracy.

Lower your bills

A great money-saver is finding ways to lower everyday expenses. By contacting businesses that you regularly do business with, you can put hundreds of dollars back in your wallet every year. Abrahamsen says the best approach is to simply ask. Contact your electric, internet or phone bill companies to see what monthly options are available to you.

Finding Money

We don’t mean looking through your couch, although that could work. Finding additional money when you’re strapped for cash is possible. Abrahamsen says consider lowering your 401 (k) to the match or adjusting your W4 exemptions to find extra money in your paycheck.

Refinance! Refinance! Refinance!

With interest rates increasing, now is the best time to consider refinancing. Review your existing mortgage and consider a 30-year fixed rate. Abrahamsen says this way you can protect yourself from an increasing payment you cannot afford.

