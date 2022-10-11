Atlanta nonprofit reducing waste and feeding the hungry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta company named GOODR is working to solve food waste and help feed families in metro Atlanta.

Jasmine Crowe founded the company in 2018.

Crowe says that we are wasting about 40% of all the food that is produced in the U.S. on an annual basis.

Crowe found a way to work with hotels, stadiums, colleges and universities to make sure edible food that would have gone to waste is going to those in need instead.

They even take non-edible food and compost it, keeping it out of landfills and cutting down on methane gas which is harmful to the environment.

Last month, Crowe was invited to the White House for the first conference on hunger, nutrition and health in more than 40 years -- a clear indication that America’s hunger crisis is growing.

