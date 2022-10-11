Braves fans pack in for the first postseason game hours before first pitch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Braves fans of all ages got out to The Battery hours before first pitch to get in the postseason spirit for game one of the National League Division Series.

“I’m a big fan of them and I like them,” said Jacob Hudson, who came with his dad and brother from North Carolina.

“Just the atmosphere, the fans are always so excited and the atmosphere here at Truist is almost unbelievable,” said Brian Wells, who flew into Atlanta from Richmond for the game.

People from all over the southeast made the trek to Truist for different reasons.

“We came down here obviously for the braves, came down for an early birthday present for him, so we’re super excited for the braves, looking forward to a win,” said Mark Hudson, who came in from North Carolina with his two sons.

“Growing up with Chipper and Smolz and Avery, always been a diehard Braves fan, came last year for postseason an wanted to relive that experience,” said Wells.

An experience unlike any other, especially since the Braves are the reigning World Series Champions.

“Everything is more heightened, and there’s more on the line, so to say, and everything is bigger and better,” said Ryland Underwood, who drove in from South Carolina for the game.

“I think we’re going to have fun today,” said Jacob.

Even fans without postseason tickets can enjoy the atmosphere of The Battery because all of the bars and restaurants will be playing the game live on big screens.

