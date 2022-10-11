Braves playoff run gives boost to businesses along The Battery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves’ success has been pushing fans to the ballpark in droves, and all of those fans mean a lot more money.

Businesses around the park are getting a financial boost as playoffs begin.

“It’s great. All the traffic that we get coming in and out,” said Natasha Nevels who works at River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

Employees at CRU Food & Wine Bar said they started to see more customers come in during the regular season as the team got closer to clinching their 5th straight National League East Division title.

“Seeing the crowds grow and grow and grow, I was like ‘this is awesome’, and everyone is in good spirits because we’re winning,”said Ella Heflin.

Some store managers said another benefit to a postseason run is the number of fans from all across the country that gather outside Truist Park.

“It’s all the diversity is what I love, you see so many people together,” said Nevels.

“There are people shopping, there are people eating, there are people just hanging out. It’s like a live, work, play area, so it’s much more than just the Braves,” said Braves fan Joy Chanin. She stopped by River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen before Tuesday’s game.

Employees at CRU Food & Wine Bar said they’re stocking up now on extra inventory, including champagne.

“We typically carry a lot because we are a wine bar, but we definitely have some extra in stock, so we are prepared to have all the toasts, all the celebrations, all that fun stuff,” said Heflin.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.