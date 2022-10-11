Conscious parenting with child psychologist Dr. Shefali Tsabary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parenting can be tough and with social media and the recent pandemic, today’s parents face a new set of challenges.

Anchor and toddler dad Rob Hughes spoke with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shefali about the challenges modern-day families face and how conscious parenting can be part of the solution.

