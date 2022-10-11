DeKalb County sticking with election software company named in data breach investigation

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections voted to keep its contract with Konnech, a software firm suspected of stealing poll worker data.

Last week, the CEO of Konnech was arrested as part of an investigation into the possible theft of personal identifying information of poll workers.

According to the DA’s office, Konnech was supposed to securely maintain poll worker data, and only U.S. citizens have access to it.

DA investigators found information was stored on servers in the People’s Republic of China.

In light of these allegations, DeKalb County called a special meeting Monday to weigh its current contract with Konnech.

In a 3-2 vote, the DeKalb Board voted to stick with the company.

However, it also voted to restrict the company from storing poll worker data. Instead, the County will store that data on county-owned servers.

“I’m disappointed that we continued to allow this risk to persist. Even though we’re moving data - because we’re continuing this relationship,” said board vice-chair, Nancy Jester.

“That gives me a lot of heartburn and should give a lot of people, and I think does give a lot of people in the public heartburn on this,” said Jester.

Dele Lowman Smith, Board Chair, said that the Michigan-based company at this point only has access to the name, addresses, and phone numbers of DeKalb County poll workers.

She argued this information is publicly available.

“There is no impact in no way shape or form on voter data or any election outcome,” said Lowman Smith. “This is an administrative back-office system that the department is using as a part of its ongoing improvement and modernization efforts.”

Lowman Smith said the software company will help the County with payroll, scheduling, and training of poll workers.

Multiple poll workers called into the public meeting urging the board to void the contract.

Keisha Smith, executive director for DeKalb County’s election department said Konnech does not interact with election equipment.

“It does not include any voter data and of course would not affect the election outcomes in any way,” said Smith.

