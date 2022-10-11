DeKalb County woman dies after being shot in head while sleeping

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman in DeKalb County has died a week after she was shot in the head while she slept.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victim was shot in inside her home in the 2300 block of Wilkins Court shortly after midnight on Oct. 5. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

DCPD confirmed Tuesday morning that the woman has died. They are asking the public for their help in locating her killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call their -homicide/assault unit at 770-724-7850.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta News First Investigates wanted to give Coach Downs the opportunity to talk about these...
Douglas Co. football coach accused of recruiting players who don’t live in the district
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Atlanta actress sued after fatal wrong-way crash on I-75
Rally to keep Atlanta medical center open
Atlanta Medical Center’s closing an ‘intentional failure,’ community advocates say
CHRISTAL GUTHRIE
Former Salvation Army employee accused of stealing funds meant for residents
Image provided by CVS Health
World Mental Health Day: How to start a conversation around mental illness