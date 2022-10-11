DeKalb County woman dies after being shot in head while sleeping

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman in DeKalb County has died a week after she was shot in the head while she slept.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victim was shot in inside her home in the 2300 block of Wilkins Court shortly after midnight on Oct. 5. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

DCPD confirmed Tuesday morning that the woman has died. They are asking the public for their help in locating her killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call their -homicide/assault unit at 770-724-7850.

