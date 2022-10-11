Delta to offer flights from your home to the airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you have trouble getting to the airport on time for your flight, Delta is offering a new solution.

How does a flight from your neighborhood on an electric aircraft sound?

Delta partnered with Joby Aviation to offer a service allowing passengers to land at vestiports located close to the airport terminal.

The tiny aircraft holds up to four passengers. Pricing has yet to be determined.

Delta says it will begin offering the service in New York and Los Angeles in the next couple of years. No word on when the service will come to Atlanta.

