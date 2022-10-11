Drivers behaving badly; why Atlanta pedestrians don’t feel safe crossing the street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – There is a new push to get drivers to slow down and share the road with pedestrians. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Association says drivers struck and killed an estimated 7,421 people in the United States in 2021, the most pedestrian deaths in the nation in more than 40 years.

In the last year alone, pedestrian deaths are up 46%. In 2013, 167 people were killed in a pedestrian accident. So far this year that number is already at 322.

“The driver really needs to be aware because the pedestrian can’t make up for the 3,000-pound vehicle that’s coming at them,” said Alex Cabral of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Alicia Sasser was out walking her dog in midtown Tuesday afternoon. She feels pedestrians aren’t a priority in Atlanta.

“Even though there are crosswalks that are clearly marked, cars often fly through them. Even if you have one foot in the road,” she said.

Atlanta News First positioned a camera at a crosswalk near the busy Midtown MARTA station. In just 30 minutes we watched nearly a dozen vehicles ignore the yellow flashing lights.

“Our approach is that you make eye contact with a person who is driving a vehicle so you can let people know your intention,” said Allen Poole of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The governor’s office says speed, distracted driving, and pedestrians crossing outside of crosswalks are key causes of fatal pedestrian accidents.

“Pay attention to the crosswalks and stop if you see someone waiting to cross,” said Sasser.

Safety officials also warn that as the days get shorter into fall and winter, it’s even more important that drivers watch for walkers, especially in more rural areas of Georgia where there may not be sidewalks.

