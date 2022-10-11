On final voter registration day, voters head to county and post offices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kenya Holmes moved to Georgia recently and knew she wanted to exercise her right to vote this November.

“I think it’s important to let our voice be heard and vote for someone we feel represents our beliefs,” she said.

She went online to register and found out there was an extra step she needed to take.

“Seeing that I still have a Florida license, I had to show proof of residency. So when I submitted my application via mail, I had to attach a utility bill showing I do live in Georgia now,” said Holmes.

Lashandra Little works with Fulton County, reaching out to voters. Little said if you do live in Georgia already, it is important that you update your address if you recently moved within the state.

“You have to go to your assigned precinct so that comes into play if somebody moved in county and they didn’t update their address it’s going to have them where their last address was, which might not necessarily be convenient because it could be 20 miles, it could be 30 miles,” said Little, voter education outreach manager with Fulton County.

With Tuesday being the deadline to get registered, voting advocates have been hosting drives and events to educate people. Although she had to take a few more steps, Holmes feels it was worth her time.

“Just vote,” she said.

