FIRST ALERT | Chance of needed rain returns Wednesday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After more than thirty days with no measurable rain at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport... rain has returned to the First Alert Forecast.

An approaching “cold front” interacts with moisture streaming in from the south and west tonight through Thursday morning. It won’t rain constantly and rainfall may end up being unevenly spread across North Georgia, but this is the greatest chance of rain for our area in nearly four weeks. The first few showers are forecast to develop early Wednesday morning. Wet roadways are possible during the Wednesday morning commute.

FIRST ALERT | Rain is (finally) back in the forecast. There will be some wet roads during the Wednesday morning commute, with the greatest chance of rain holding off until later in the day. @ATLNewsFirst | https://t.co/KKv0XTitjG#atlwx #firstalertatl #gawx pic.twitter.com/LnIT1CmT3P — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 11, 2022

A lull in the showers, and perhaps peeks of sunshine, are expected through mid-morning ahead of a more widespread round of rain and thunder. The chance of wet weather increases early in the afternoon. Steady light rain, and embedded downpours, are in the forecast through mid-afternoon ahead of another lull in showers and thunderstorms.

Have Wednesday dinner plans? While there will still be some rain around, you’ll be able to get your plans in. Grab an umbrella, just in case.

The ‘cold’ front responsible for the wetter weather sweeps through early Thursday with an additional chance of rain. It appears that rain will fall apart as it approaches Metro Atlanta Thursday morning, but at least a few showers are possible during the morning commute.

Sunnier, drier weather builds in through Thursday afternoon.

Get an hour-by-hour forecast, alerts to rain approaching your area and more in the Atlanta News First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.