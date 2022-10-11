FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy today; Showers return Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a chilly start to your Tuesday with lows in the 50′s, but not quite as cold as the past few mornings.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 77°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Plan on another nice day in metro Atlanta with highs in the 70′s. We’ll see more clouds throughout the day, but it will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT for rain Wednesday

We’re expecting measurable rain in Atlanta for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday. It won’t be a washout, but expect scattered showers throughout the day, with rain lingering into early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.