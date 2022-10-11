Former Salvation Army employee accused of stealing funds meant for residents

CHRISTAL GUTHRIE
CHRISTAL GUTHRIE(Covington Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Salvation Army employee is accused of stealing money to assist people with their mortgages and utilities in Newton County.

According to Covington Police Department, they began an investigation on Aug. 18 after receiving a report of possible misuse of funds from the America Rescue Plan Act.

Police say the Salvation Army was contracted by Newton County to assist with the distribution of funds.

On Oct. 3, Covington PD arrested Christal Guthrie, a former employee of the Salvation Army.

She was charged with felony theft by deception and 11 counts of false statements and fraudulent documents (felonies).

The police department says the case remains active due to the complexity of the case and numerous related documents. The investigation is expected to take several months and further charges and arrests are possible.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta News First Investigates wanted to give Coach Downs the opportunity to talk about these...
Douglas Co. football coach accused of recruiting players who don’t live in the district
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Atlanta actress sued after fatal wrong-way crash on I-75
Rally to keep Atlanta medical center open
Atlanta Medical Center’s closing an ‘intentional failure,’ community advocates say
Image provided by CVS Health
World Mental Health Day: How to start a conversation around mental illness