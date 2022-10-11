Georgia to receive $1.83B from federal infrastructure law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Federal Highway Administration announced that Georgia will receive $1.83 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The $1.83 billion is split between various programs such as the Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program and the Appalachian Development Highway System. The majority of the money will go to the National Highway Performance Program and assist in the maintenance of Georgia’s highways. $45 billion will go to the maintenance of nearly 4,000 bridges, while $10 billion will go toward “metropolitan planning.”

Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said, “this funding we are announcing today will allow states to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will make our infrastructure safer and more efficient.”

