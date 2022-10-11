INTERVIEW: New production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at new Marietta Square theater

Little Shop of Horrors at new theater in Marietta Square
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new play is coming to a new theater in Marietta Square just in time for Halloween.

If you are a fan of the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” then you will want to see this new production.

Director Emily Thomas and Mionne Destiny, who plays “Ronnette,” stopped by to talk about the play.

Click here for more information and tickets.

