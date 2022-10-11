Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.(Kohl's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Holiday shoppers will have to make sure they hit Kohl’s stores before Thanksgiving Day. The retail chain announced that its stores will be closed once again on the holiday on Nov. 24.

Kohl’s announced the closings in a release on Tuesday.

The stores were closed last year on Thanksgiving as well.

The company said eager customers can still place orders online at kohls.com and on the Kohl’s App.

The company also said the store hours for the upcoming holidays, including Black Friday, will be announced at a later date.

