Man loses leg, then finds the Good Samaritan who saved his life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The last time Michael Stuart saw Jaime Hernandez, was the day Jaime lost his leg.

”I am a little nervous,” said Stuart, ”Not really sure what is going to be said or how it is going to happen but here we go.”

One of the first things Jaime wanted to do once he got out of the hospital was thank the man who saved his life. Jaime was working in the neighborhood the day of the incident. He was about to start work on a yard when he says a car hit the back of the truck where he was standing.

Michael lived in the neighborhood, heard the screams, ran outside, and found Jaime. Michael used a belt as a tourniquet to stop what should’ve been a fatal bleed.

Paramedics who arrived on the scene tell Atlanta News First if Michael hadn’t started the tourniquet when he did, Jaime wouldn’t be alive.

“I want to be strong,” said Jaime. “I want to fight for everything.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.