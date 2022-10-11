PBS to air Atlanta spa shootings documentary Oct. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - PBS will air a new documentary about last year’s spa shootings Oct. 17.

Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March will chronicle the shootings at Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Massage Spa and Aromatherapy Spa. The shootings, perpetrated by Robert Aaron Long, put a spotlight on violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The documentary will air at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on PBS’ website after its premiere. It is narrated Sandra Oh and features interviews with loved ones of those killed, Stacey Abrams, Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au and Georgia State Reps. Bee Nguyen and Samuel Park. It will also feature music by Grammy winner Jon Batiste and Cory Wong.

Long is currently serving a life sentence without parole for his role in the Cherokee County shootings. His trial in Fulton County is still pending. He will be the first person tried under a hate crimes law passed in Georgia in 2020.

