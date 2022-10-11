PBS to air Atlanta spa shootings documentary Oct. 17

Scene of spa shooting in Georgia.
Scene of spa shooting in Georgia.(WGCL)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - PBS will air a new documentary about last year’s spa shootings Oct. 17.

Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March will chronicle the shootings at Young’s Asian Massage, Gold Massage Spa and Aromatherapy Spa. The shootings, perpetrated by Robert Aaron Long, put a spotlight on violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The documentary will air at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on PBS’ website after its premiere. It is narrated Sandra Oh and features interviews with loved ones of those killed, Stacey Abrams, Georgia State Sen. Michelle Au and Georgia State Reps. Bee Nguyen and Samuel Park. It will also feature music by Grammy winner Jon Batiste and Cory Wong.

Long is currently serving a life sentence without parole for his role in the Cherokee County shootings. His trial in Fulton County is still pending. He will be the first person tried under a hate crimes law passed in Georgia in 2020.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Robert Aaron Long
Defense attorneys file to remove death penalty consideration for spa shooter

Latest News

Geen light program for buses in Fulton County
Green light program for school buses in Fulton County
A Delta Airlines aircraft taxi's, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Delta to offer flights from your home to the airport
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Chance of needed rain returns Wednesday!
PEACH COBBLER
Peach cobbler named ‘gateway food to obesity’ for Georgia residents