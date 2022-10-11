Pest-proof your home this fall with these affordable steps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ve all been there. The temperature starts to drop and fall settles in. Next thing you know you’re finding some unwanted critters in your home.

Before you commit to moving out, consider taking these steps from Arrow Exterminators.

Always store food in sealed, airtight containers. Seal all cracks in and around the foundation of the home with caulk. Pay special attention to areas where utilities and pipes enter the home. Screen vents and openings to the chimney. Make sure that all screens on doors and windows are in good repair. Keep kitchens and bathrooms sanitized and vacuum frequently. Do not let dirty dishes accumulate in the sink. Many common household pests are attracted to water, so eliminating sources of standing water goes a long way in pest prevention. Keep tree branches and shrubs trimmed back and away from the home as they can serve as a bridge to the home for pests such as ants and cockroaches. Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the home on an elevated surface.

