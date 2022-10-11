Pilot program in Alpharetta gives school buses the green light

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a bus driver’s dream-come-true. Every time the bus approaches an intersection, the light turns green. That’s the reality for two Fulton County school bus drivers who’ve been taking part in a pilot program.

The drivers have been getting near-immediate green lights at more than 60 intersections in Alpharetta where the city was already using the priority service system for emergency vehicles.

Executives of participating technology companies joined Fulton County Schools transportation officials Tuesday to explain how the system works. It uses “Cellular to Everything” technology.

“It allows the school bus to tell the traffic intersection, ‘I’m bringing kids. This is where I am, and this is how fast I’m going,’” said Bryan Mulligan, president of Atlanta-based Applied Information. “That signal not only goes to the traffic intersection immediately in front of it, but all the intersections down the road.”

The drivers taking part in the program found a 40 percent reduction in the number of stops. That led to a ten percent reduction in both emissions and fuel consumption, the latter creating a cost savings.

Michael Ruelle works for Kimley-Horn, a planning and design company.

“When you kind of sum that up across an entire fleet and look at the overall fuel savings as well as potential emissions, (we’re seeing) really significant improvements in that,” Ruelle said.

Saving time on routes means buses could potentially double back and pick up another route, which would help solve the current driver shortage, said Trey Stow, the transportation director for Fulton County Schools.

The participating bus drivers also reported an unexpected advantage. Fewer stops led to an improvement in student behavior.

“With the bus continually moving, they tended to stay in their seat more,” said Stow. “They stayed focused, and we’re able to deliver those students quicker to home or to the school.”

Stow said he hopes more Fulton County cities will invest in the smart signal technology. He’d like more of his buses to have it, but that’s something the school board will have to decide, he said. It costs about $5,000 to equip one bus.

