Private funeral service planned for Deborrah Collier, slain Athens woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As police continue searching for suspects in her death, Deborrah Collier’s family and friends will hold a private funeral service in her honor in Athens.

According to her obituary, the service will be held at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home. No date has been announced.

The body of Collier, 59, was found Sept. 11, 2022, near the Habersham County intersection of an old logging road Georgia Highway 15. She had been reporting missing the day before by her husband, Steven Collier, who called Athens-Clarke County police around 6 p.m.

Hours earlier on Sept. 10, Collier sent $2,385 to her daughter, Amanda Bearden, on Venmo with a message:

Message Collier's daughter told police she received from her mother. (WGCL)

Collier was also seen on surveillance video around the same time in a Clayton Family Dollar store, where she purchased a rain poncho, refillable torch lighter, a two-roll pack of paper towels, a 7.5x9.5 OBD Tarp, and a reusable tote bag.

After leaving the Rabun County store at 3:09 p.m., she remained in her vehicle, apparently alone, for 10 minutes before leaving.

Collier’s body was found around 3 p.m. the next day after her rented black Chrysler Pacifica van was found.

RELATED: Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline

Last week, the FBI announced it is joining the Habersham County sheriff’s office in its investigation.

Two weeks, Habersham County investigators released three 911 calls that reported Collier missing.

One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives in Alabama. In it, she tells police her niece, Bearden, told her Collier had been in an accident about a month earlier and was urged by the other driver not to contact police.

“From my niece, she said [Collier] was in an accident about a month ago,” Shirley told Athens-Clarke County police. “She was following this truck, and this truck lost a paint can and hit my sister’s car and the paint went everywhere, and the the driver was trying to convince my sister not to tell the cops he was driving because he was on parole and there was a stipulation to his parole that he couldn’t drive.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia

Three weeks ago, Habersham County investigators said they believe Collier’s death was a deliberate act and not random.

Bearden told Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers she and her mother had dinner on that Friday night, ran some errands and went home separately. She also told police her mother’s driver’s license and debit card were the only possessions missing.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.