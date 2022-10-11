Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler accidentally was left behind in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather in central Florida.

She wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later on Monday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport.

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

