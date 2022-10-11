White House previews student loan forgiveness application

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The White House unveiled a short preview of the upcoming student loan forgiveness application Tuesday.

The White House promised the application will be “short and simple” and won’t require supporting documents or an FSA ID. It will be available in both English and Spanish.

Today, the U.S. Department of Education is previewing the student debt relief application form. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/efSzRbions — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2022

FAFSA will review applications as they come in and work with loan providers to provide relief as needed.

The program promises to forgive up to $10,000 in loans for borrowers making under $125,000 and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

The application is scheduled to open later this month and will remain open until Dec. 31, 2023. Several lawsuits, including lawsuits led by Republican Attorneys General and small business groups, could delay the start of forgiveness.

You can sign up for updates on the relief plan here.

