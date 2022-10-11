World Mental Health Day: How to start a conversation around mental illness

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or 988 or by visiting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -- October 10th marked World Mental Health Day. The international day calls for global attention to mental health awareness and fighting social stigma.

Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Dr. Lucinda Demarco joined Atlanta News First to talk about some of the ways you can help start a conversation around mental illness and help those in your life who may be struggling.

If you or someone you love is struggling with their mental health, consider these resources and know that help is available.

