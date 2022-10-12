3 arrested in Douglas County after duct-taped body found in home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people are facing murder charges in Douglas County after a man’s body was found inside of a home last month.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office went to the home in the 2700 block of East County Line Road on Sept. 18 to investigate a possible homicide.

Inside the home, they found the body of Stiles Stilley, bound with duct tape.

Weeks later, Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Fleming and Daniel Gillstrap were identified as suspects. They were arrested and are being held on no bond at the Douglas County Jail.

All three suspects are facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and theft of a motor vehicle.

The motive is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.