Agencies raid College Park discount mall for counterfeit designer items

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several agencies raided a College Park discount mall on Tuesday for counterfeit designer items.

Authorities had search warrants for over 100 shops at Old National Discount Flea Market. Items seized included counterfeit purses, jewelry and perfumes.

Officials told Atlanta News First the shops were allegedly selling, manufacturing or distributing the merchandise.

“We have reps here from several brand name companies that have identified items during the investigation at this location that were, in fact, their brand that they had not authorized the sale of,” Maj, Ophee Hinton with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Selling these items is illegal, according to authorities, and can often present bigger problems for customers.

“It’s about more than just buying a fake purse, it’s about the toxic levels of lead and other poisons contained in the items that are counterfeit,” Hinton said.

Police told Atlanta News First these search warrants will eventually lead to arrests.

