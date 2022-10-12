Arrest made in Sept. 28 Etowah High School bomb threat incident
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the bomb threat made toward Etowah High School Sept. 28.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with felony terroristic threats.
The school was evacuated Sept. 28 after the student made a bomb threat at the school. A subsequent sweep of the school found no evidence of a bomb.
She is currently being held without bond at the Marietta Youth Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.