Arrest made in Sept. 28 Etowah High School bomb threat incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the bomb threat made toward Etowah High School Sept. 28.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with felony terroristic threats.

The school was evacuated Sept. 28 after the student made a bomb threat at the school. A subsequent sweep of the school found no evidence of a bomb.

She is currently being held without bond at the Marietta Youth Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.