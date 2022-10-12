Arrest made in Sept. 28 Etowah High School bomb threat incident

The school was evacuated Sept. 28 after the student made a bomb threat at the school.
The school was evacuated Sept. 28 after the student made a bomb threat at the school.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the bomb threat made toward Etowah High School Sept. 28.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with felony terroristic threats.

The school was evacuated Sept. 28 after the student made a bomb threat at the school. A subsequent sweep of the school found no evidence of a bomb.

She is currently being held without bond at the Marietta Youth Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Debates loom large in major races | 2022 Georgia election news
Online sports betting booms in the Mid-South
Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
Guilty plea expected in 2017 DeKalb County crash that killed 4-month-old
Aerial view of Atlantic Station
Atlantic Station to hold Restaurant Week beginning Oct. 17