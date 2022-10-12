ASW Whiskey Exchange hosting firefighter benefit Oct. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - ASW Whiskey Exchange will host an event benefitting Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters (APFF) Oct. 16.

The distillery will offer a special cocktail called “Atlanta Spice” and donate a percentage of the profits from the event. There will also be food from Chef India during the event.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Atlanta athlete, celebrity, activist or first responder.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. at the ASW Whiskey Exchange. More information can be found here.

