Atlanta Medical Center is nearly empty, nearing closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Medical Center will close its ER doors for good at 7 a.m. on Friday.

In a release, the hospital said they will still accept emergency patients up to Friday morning, but they’re urging those patients to choose other providers first when possible.

“It’s going to effect the region. And so we’ve got to put our heads together to get the best solution possible for the benefit really of all of north Georgia,” said Michael Julian Bond, in an interview Tuesday with Atlanta News First.

The hospital is already nearly empty.

As of Tuesday evening, 430 of the 460 beds are vacant, according to a source who works at the hospital.

Nineteen of those patients are occupying floor/ICU beds. Eleven patients are in labor/delivery or nursery beds.

An additional eight patients are in the hospital’s emergency room.

As the hospital nears complete closure, regional leaders are mulling ideas to repurpose the facility.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens extended a moratorium to prohibit redevelopment of the AMC site.

Dickens said his goal is to usher another hospital system into the location.

While the site is owned by Wellstar, on Tuesday, at a Community Development/Human Services Committee meeting, city councilmembers mulled ideas of how to best use the facility should another hospital system not move in.

Councilmembers Michael Julian Bond and Councilmember Mary Norwood support ideas to transition the facility into a wellness and diversion center to help take pressure off the city’s criminal justice system.

This idea mimics a similar proposal to repurpose the city’s jail into a diversion center.

Bond said transitioning AMC’s facility would be more cost-efficient compared to the city’s jail.

“I’d rather take the $125 million as projected if were to convert the jail to something else. I’d rather give it to Wellstar for the property to redevelop it for our own wellness center. The building is already built for that purpose,” said Bond.

Bond also recommended forming a task force to look at how to best use the site moving forward.

The task force and diversion center proposals were tabled for a later meeting.

On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a $20 million investment, spearheaded by County CEO Michael Thurmond, into two regional hospitals.

As part of the deal, Emory Hillandale will receive roughly $12 million towards its operations and Grady Memorial Hospital will receive roughly $8 million to offset the loss of the Atlanta Medical Center.

