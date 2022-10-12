Atlanta PD seeking man in connection to $1.7M narcotics bust

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating 43-year-old Jeffrey Freeman, who is wanted for Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute and Forgery.

The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history.

As part of a narcotics investigation, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Sept. 21 at an apartment at 285 Centennial Park Drive in northwest Atlanta.

During the search, investigators recovered 65.663 kilograms of cocaine, 2.138 kilograms of black tar heroin, 1,610 grams of marijuana and $127,700 in cash.

The value of the narcotics is estimated to be $1,746,281.

Investigators identified another apartment belonging to Freeman and on Oct. 4, investigators served a search warrant at the apartment, located at 920 Memorial Drive.

During the search, investigators recovered approximately $89,000 in cash, two money-counting machines and other pieces of evidence.

