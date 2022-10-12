Atlantic Station to hold Restaurant Week beginning Oct. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlantic Station will hold its second annual Restaurant Week from Oct. 17 to 23.

Several area restaurants and retailers will participate in Restaurant Week, offering discounts on food and merchandise. Participating restaurants include Gyu-Kaku, HOBNOB and Toscano.

Athleta, Athlete’s Foot, Tony’s Barber Studio and Dillard’s will all offer discounts if you bring in a receipt from a participating restaurant.

Guests who spend $45 or more at a participating restaurant or retailer will receive a free wine tumbler from Concierge. There will also be a performance by jazz artist Antoine Knight at 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

More information can be found here.

