Auto policy costs star in Georgia insurance regulator race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Auto insurance costs have become the central issue in the election for Georgia’s next insurance commissioner.

Republican John King, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, is seeking his first full term. He’s opposed by Democrat Janice Laws Robinson, who lost the 2018 race.

King says he’s looking for ways to protect consumers. But he also says he has to treat insurers fairly.

Robinson says the office already has the power to challenge unfair rate increases and says King is too passive. The office is also in charge of investigating fires and regulating building safety.

