Auto policy costs star in Georgia insurance regulator race

North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022
North Central Florida candidates qualify to run for office in 2022(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Auto insurance costs have become the central issue in the election for Georgia’s next insurance commissioner.

Republican John King, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, is seeking his first full term. He’s opposed by Democrat Janice Laws Robinson, who lost the 2018 race.

King says he’s looking for ways to protect consumers. But he also says he has to treat insurers fairly.

Robinson says the office already has the power to challenge unfair rate increases and says King is too passive. The office is also in charge of investigating fires and regulating building safety.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban
Herschel Walker
Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports
3 questions for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Voters head to county officers to register
On final voter registration day, voters head to county and post offices