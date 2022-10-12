Braves game delayed because of rainy weather

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather, according to the Atlanta Braves. The start time is TBD, and they will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined.

For fans with tickets to today’s game, gates will open at 3 p.m. and all food and non-alcoholic beverages will be discounted 50% until first pitch.

