FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, storms in metro Atlanta today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We already have a few showers in north Georgia as you start Wednesday, with more widespread rain expected later this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 76°

Normal high - 76°

Chance of rain - 70%

FIRST ALERT

You’ll start the day with a few showers, but low coverage around 30%. The coverage of rain will increase this afternoon and evening to 70%, so you’re likely to get wet at some point today.

It will be mostly rain this afternoon and evening, but isolated storms are also possible. We’ll also see a low risk of a strong storm in northwest Georgia tonight, although the threat of severe weather will diminish in metro Atlanta.

After today’s rain, drier weather is expected through the weekend.

