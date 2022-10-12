FIRST ALERT | Wet weather persists through the commute!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Widespread rain, and a few embedded thunderstorms, have moved into North Georgia and metro Atlanta. Wet weather is forecast to linger through the Wednesday evening commute.

Yikes. The commute is looking pretty wet across the entire Metro. You may want to plan in some extra time, just in case you hit a snag. @ATLNewsFirst | https://t.co/s2olMgsSle#firstalertatl #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/wxTSAT3Pdm — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) October 12, 2022

An approaching “cold front” is interacting with moisture streaming out of the Gulf of Mexico to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. While most neighborhoods will only deal with steady, lighter, rain... a few spots will be impacted by brief downpours through early evening. Rain may be heavy enough in a spot, or two, to cause brief road flooding. However, flooding is not expected to become a significant problem.

Rain trends spottier after sunset. A few showers are possible through the mid and late evening hours, but wet weather will not be as widespread later in the evening.

Another round of scattered rain and thunder arrives early Thursday along the actual ‘cold front’. The forecast trends sunnier and drier through Thursday afternoon. By the time all is said and done, most neighborhoods will pick up between 1/4″ and 1/2″. A few spots could see more than an inch of rain; mainly south of I-20.

