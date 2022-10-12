Guilty plea expected in 2017 DeKalb County crash that killed 4-month-old

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is expected to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, four counts of serious injury by vehicle, and DUI per se in connection with a 2017 crash that killed a baby and injured several relatives.

Clunis Calvert crashed into a minivan carrying 4-month-old Matias Montoya, his parents, siblings and three other extended family members Nov. 14, 2017. Matias, his parents and two other passengers suffered serious injuries; Matias died of his injuries a few days after the crash.

Calvert faces up to 15 years in prison.

