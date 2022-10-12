Jefferson community to gather for star high school football player’s funeral

JEFFERSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather inside a high school sports arena Wednesday evening for the funeral of 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt, a star football player who was shot to death in Gwinnett County last week.

On Oct. 5, DeWitt was on a double date at Sugarloaf Mills when someone shot him in the parking lot of a Dave & Busters.

Authorities captured two suspects the next day in Anderson County, South Carolina: 19-year-old Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, both of Lawrenceville. Richardson and Bryan faced a Gwinnett County judge Wednesday morning for a formal reading of their charges. The judge denied bond for both suspects.

According to DeWitt’s friends and family, several Division I college football teams had shown interest in DeWitt, a Jefferson High School wide receiver, including the University of Georgia.

DeWitt’s funeral is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Jefferson High School arena.

