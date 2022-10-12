J.I.D. and Smino to play Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rappers J.I.D. and Smino will embark on a co-headlining next year, and they’ll play the Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 18.

Atlanta native J.I.D. recently released The Forever Story to widespread critical acclaim; the album peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200. It’s his most successful solo effort. he also appeared on the platinum-certified mixtape Revenge of the Dreamers III. Smino will release his upcoming third album Luv 4 Rent Oct. 28.

Tickets will be available here Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

