J.I.D. and Smino to play Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 18

J.I.D performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago....
J.I.D performs on day four of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rappers J.I.D. and Smino will embark on a co-headlining next year, and they’ll play the Coca-Cola Roxy Feb. 18.

Atlanta native J.I.D. recently released The Forever Story to widespread critical acclaim; the album peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200. It’s his most successful solo effort. he also appeared on the platinum-certified mixtape Revenge of the Dreamers III. Smino will release his upcoming third album Luv 4 Rent Oct. 28.

Tickets will be available here Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

